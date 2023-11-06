Nissan Unveils Hyper Punk Concept for Content Creators

Nissan has unveiled the Hyper Punk concept, an all-electric compact crossover designed for content creators, influencers, and artists. The exterior features multi-faceted, polygonal surfaces finished in silver paint that shifts tones depending on the light source. The concept is equipped with 23-inch wheels and tires suitable for both city and off-road driving.

Inside, the Hyper Punk serves as a mobile creative studio with internet connectivity and the ability to link to occupants' devices and creative equipment. It includes onboard cameras that capture images of the surroundings and convert them into artistic visuals using AI. The cabin also features AI technology that detects the driver's mood and adjusts music and lighting accordingly to enhance energy and creativity

