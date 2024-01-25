Nissan Almera Kuro Edition with black trim and new body color announced

HEAD TOPICS

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has introduced the Nissan Almera Kuro Edition, featuring black trim and a new exterior body color. The B-segment sedan comes with a gloss black front grille and black alloy wheels. Customers can choose to add the Kuro Package or Kuro GT Package, which includes additional features such as a bodykit, window tint, sport pedals, kicking plate, door handle protectors, and door visors. The Kuro GT Package also includes a prominent Tomei GT wing and two-tone Impul Racing wheels. Please note that the Kuro GT Package is limited to 300 vehicle sets and is only available as an add-on to the VLP and VLT Kuro Package.

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has announced the Nissan Almera Kuro Edition. Kuro means black in Japanese, and the B-segment sedan wears black trim on a new exterior body colour for 2024, Glacier Grey. At the most basic level, the Almera Kuro Edition comes with a gloss black front grille and black alloy wheels (15-inch on the VL and 16-inch on the VLP/VLT). Customers can add then add on the Kuro Package or Kuro GT Package.

that has been offered by ETCM for some time now, offering the five pieces (front/rear bumper spoiler, side skirts, boot lid spoiler) in gloss black. The bodykit is bundled with ‘Ice Cool’ window tint, sport pedals, kicking plate, door handle protectors and door visors. The Kuro GT Package adds on a more prominent Tomei GT wing in black and 16-inch two-tone Impul Racing wheels. Note that the Kuro GT Package is limited to 300 vehicle sets and it’s exclusively available as an add-on to the VLP and VLT Kuro Packag

