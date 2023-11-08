Nintendo to Develop Live-Action Film Based on Franchise

Nintendo announced that it will develop a live-action film based on its long-running franchise. The success of its animated movie this year has increased the demand for video game adaptations and boosted sales of its Switch console. The film will be co-financed by Nintendo and Sony, and directed by Wes Ball. Nintendo's latest game has sold 19.5 million units as of September-end. The development of the movie aligns with the growing interest in Japanese franchise adaptations globally.

