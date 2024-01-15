Nintendo Switch Online's Game Boy Advance Range Needs More Games

The announcement that Nintendo Switch Online’s Game Boy Advance range is to receive RPGs Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age is incredibly welcome news. But there are still some absolutely colossal gaps, some all-time great GBA games that we’d love to play on our Switches. Nintendo! Hear our pleas! The current GBA catalogue consists of 12 games, that make up an amazing primer for one of the best handheld consoles ever made.

In there you have all-time classics like The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, Mario Kart: Super Circuit, Metroid Fusion, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, and Fire Emblem, joined by bangers like Kuru Kuru Kururin and Kirby & The Amazing Mirror. The $50 a year is certainly not quite the rip-off it was at launch. But there are many more titles we’d love to have a legitimate way to access, even if a way to actually buy and own them would be infinitely better. It might seem a weird time to start making demands of an online catalogue in a year that’ll likely see a replacement for the Switch released, given Nintendo’s proclivity for rapidly moving o





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best Games to Start with on the Nintendo SwitchIf you’re just now hopping on the Switch train—it’s still regularly one of the best-selling machines on the market—here are the best games to start with. Switch Sports is one of them, offering soccer, volleyball, tennis, and sword fighting for a short session.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

The Switch Continues to Impress with New Games in 2023The aging Nintendo Switch received an amazing slate of new games in 2023, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Despite its age, the console proved its worth and showcased why it is beloved by gamers.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Autistic Boy's Murder Shocks CommunityThe murder of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, an autistic boy, has shocked the community. His body was found in a stream near his home, and the autopsy revealed that he was murdered. The police are conducting investigations and have collected DNA samples.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Seven-year-old boy dies in landslide tragedyA seven-year-old boy died in a landslide at a campsite in Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor. The incident claimed a total of 31 lives and injured 61 others. The boy's mother is determined to seek justice.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Alex Jones Video Game: A Bizarre and Awful CreationAn article discussing the existence of an Alex Jones video game, highlighting its racism, homophobia, and misogyny. It also explores the alt-right's use of irony to obfuscate their beliefs.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Lego Fortnite: A Whole New Game Within FortniteA review of the Lego Fortnite game within the Fortnite launcher, which stands out as a whole new game experience.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »