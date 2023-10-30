Nintendo Patent Describes Detachable Dual Screen Handheld

There has been a wide range of rumours as to what the successor to the Nintendo Switch will be at this point. It's almost to the point that, whatever the sequel ends up being, it would still be at least a tad shy of expectations, even if they are unfounded. Unless, of course, it ends up being what this patent describes.
Game Rant reports that Nintendo has recently filed a patent for a handheld gaming device. And what is shown within can most easily be described as an evolution of its successful DS and 3DS line, with some elements of a book-style foldable phone thrown into the mix. On one hand, it doesn't have a single foldable screen on the inside, and instead has two displays like its previous handheld, albeit of similar size this time around.
All that being said, as is the nature of patents, things depicted in them don't necessarily make it into on-shelf products. Which especially makes sense especially for this item as, while looks like an obvious evolution path for Nintendo hardware, the lack of a docked mode is a strange omission. At any rate, the nature of the successor for the Switch remains a mystery for now.