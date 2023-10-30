Nintendo Patent Describes Detachable Dual Screen Handheld

There has been a wide range of rumours as to what the successor to the Nintendo Switch will be at this point. It's almost to the point that, whatever the sequel ends up being, it would still be at least a tad shy of expectations, even if they are unfounded. Unless, of course, it ends up being what this patent describes.

Game Rant reports that Nintendo has recently filed a patent for a handheld gaming device. And what is shown within can most easily be described as an evolution of its successful DS and 3DS line, with some elements of a book-style foldable phone thrown into the mix. On one hand, it doesn't have a single foldable screen on the inside, and instead has two displays like its previous handheld, albeit of similar size this time around.

All that being said, as is the nature of patents, things depicted in them don't necessarily make it into on-shelf products. Which especially makes sense especially for this item as, while looks like an obvious evolution path for Nintendo hardware, the lack of a docked mode is a strange omission. At any rate, the nature of the successor for the Switch remains a mystery for now. headtopics.com

Nintendo patents a 3DS-like foldable, dual-screen device that splits for multiplayer useNintendo's new patent hints at a foldable, dual-screen device akin to the 3DS, with detachable units for multiplayer gaming and touch interaction. Read more ⮕

Activist refers stranded Bangladeshi workers’ plight to UN rights bodyAndy Hall has written to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights with details of the current situation in Malaysia which he describes as ‘dire’. Read more ⮕

Nintendo patents a 3DS-like foldable, dual-screen device that splits for multiplayer useNintendo's new patent hints at a foldable, dual-screen device akin to the 3DS, with detachable units for multiplayer gaming and touch interaction. Read more ⮕

Retroid Pocket 2S Metal Edition gaming handheld teased ahead of its imminent releaseLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

Hamas says trying to find eight Russian-Israeli hostages to free themMOSCOW, Russia, Oct 28 — Hamas is trying to locate eight Russian-Israeli dual citizens that were taken hostage during the Palestinian militant group’s attack on Israel in order... Read more ⮕