Nine killed in train accident in Southern India

: Nine people were killed and more than 30 injured in a collision of two trains in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The accident in the Vizianagaram district involved the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada and Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger trains. It was likely caused by human error with the Rayagada train overshooting the signal, a railway spokesman told reporters.Rescuers on Sunday night searched the damaged coaches for bodies and trapped passengers.“We have received 32 injured passengers from the accident site and some of them are in a serious condition.

