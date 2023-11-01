Nik Nazmi: M’sia keen on developing flood mitigation pilot projects with the Netherlands

“The outcome of this programme is the report by the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) team which highlighted the gaps, challenges and recommendations to improve Malaysia’s flood risks that further strengthen our response to future flood risks and related climate change impacts,” he said in his opening remarks on the 6th Malaysia-The Netherlands Water Dialogue with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) here, today.

“The intricate network of dykes, canals and pumps that the Dutch have ingeniously constructed over centuries showcases their mastery over water management,” he said. “As such, we hope to also understand how it (the Netherlands) is dealing with these new dangers,“ he said.

“To us in the Netherlands, a tunnel that channels flood waters past the city centre is a real feat of engineering,” he said. “We’re learning that green infrastructure and nature-based solutions are often more resilient, flexible and reversible than traditional methods,” said Rutte.

