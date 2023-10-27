Nik Nazmi: Changes in Kelantan environmentally sensitive areas will have implications on peninsula's forested areas policy

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from January 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy
Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad in a statement today said the federal government disagrees, in principle, with the state's move to declassify parts of its permanent forest reserve as environmentally non-sensitive areas.
He said the move to declare the Gua Musang enclave as an environmentally non-sensitive area, for example, will affect the status of Kelantan National Park.“I hope that the state government will reconsider the proposed changes to the development plan involving the ESAs in Kelantan and work closely with the NRECC to strengthen forest management and development, and maintain existing forest land for the sustainability of the environment,” he said.
Nik Nazmi said the removal of ESA classification from forest reserves in Kelantan's development plans, will also affect the Central Forest Spine ecological network and the ecosystem balance in Kelantan.