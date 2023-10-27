Nik Nazmi: Changes in Kelantan environmentally sensitive areas will have implications on peninsular forested areas policy

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from Jan 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy

Singapore man gets seven years jail for killing pregnant wife, after attempted suicide when accounting error made him think business was doomedMinister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad in a statement today said the federal government disagrees, in principle, with the state’s move to declassify parts of its permanent forest reserve as environmentally non-sensitive areas.

Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad in a statement today said the federal government disagrees, in principle, with the state’s move to declassify parts of its permanent forest reserve as environmentally non-sensitive areas. headtopics.com

He said the move to declare the Gua Musang enclave as an environmentally non-sensitive area, for example, will affect the status of Kelantan National Park.“I hope that the state government will reconsider the proposed changes to the development plan involving the ESAs in Kelantan and work closely with the NRECC to strengthen forest management and development, and maintain existing forest land for the sustainability of the environment,” he said.

Nik Nazmi said the removal of ESA classification from forest reserves in Kelantan’s development plans, will also affect the Central Forest Spine ecological network and the ecosystem balance in Kelantan. headtopics.com

He said the population of the Malayan tiger and other animals in Kelantan, including elephants and tapirs, will also be endangered due to habitat loss, besides increasing human-wildlife conflicts, resulting in crop damage, property destruction, and loss of life.Uncontrolled deforestation that may follow the declassification could also lead to more severe flood woes as such activity has already resulted in flash floods in Kelantan for over a decade, he said.

Read more:

malaymail »

Putrajaya against Kelantan decision on forest reserves, says Nik NazmiPETALING JAYA: Eight months since “Luxury Tax” was first mentioned and after countless debates among the industry players, the government is said to have listed several possible taxable luxury goods. Read more ⮕

Johor Sultan to be the new KingPETALING JAYA: The Federal Government does not agree with Kelantan's move to declassify parts of its permanent forest reserve as environmentally non-sensitive areas, says Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad. Read more ⮕

Sultan Mizan chairs Conference of Rulers' special meeting to elect 17th KingPETALING JAYA: The Federal Government does not agree with Kelantan's move to declassify parts of its permanent forest reserve as environmentally non-sensitive areas, says Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad. Read more ⮕

Kelantan sasar sejuta benih udang galah, ikan dilepas ke Sungai Kelantan tahun hadapanKOTA BHARU: Kerajaan Kelantan menyasarkan satu juta benih udang galah dan pelbagai spesis ikan air tawar, akan dilepaskan ke Sungai Kelantan pada tahu... Read more ⮕

Umno aims to reduce PAS’s majority in Kemaman by-electionTerengganu deputy chief Nik Dir Nik Wan Ku says the party is aware that wresting the parliamentary seat from PAS would be an uphill task. Read more ⮕

Taman IBS, Bandar Perabot Gua Musang prospek besar pelaburan di KelantanKOTA BHARU: Taman Perindustrian Sistem Binaan Berindustri (IBS) di Sungai Bagan, Machang dan Bandar Perabot Gua Musang di sini menjadi prospek besar yang bakal menjana pelaburan sekali gus melonjakan lagi perkembangan ekonomi di di negeri ini Read more ⮕