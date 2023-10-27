Nice claim top spot in Ligue 1 with late win at Clermont

Nice’s Youssouf Ndayishimiye (left) and Aliou Baldé celebrate after winning their Ligue 1 match against Clermont Foot. (OGC Nice/Twitter pic)

CLERMONT-FERRAND: Nice moved into provisional first place in the Ligue 1 standings thanks to a second-half Hicham Boudaoui goal that secured a 1-0 win at lowly Clermont Foot on Friday. The result lifted Nice to first place with 22 points, two points ahead of AS Monaco, who play at Lille on Sunday. Clermont are second-bottom with five points.

Boudaoui struck in the 74th minute after running unmarked into the box and tapping home a well-placed cross. Nice had a chance to open the scoring just before halftime when Alidu Seidu fouled Boudaoui in the area but Gaetan Labord’s penalty went wide, leaving the first half scoreless. headtopics.com

Francesco Farioli’s Nice have had an exceptional start to the season, maintaining an unbeaten record and securing seven clean sheets, the best in Europe’s top five leagues.

