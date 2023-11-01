NGOs lament lack of funding for mental health in budget

Malaysian Mental Health Association president Andrew Mohanraj said the budget tabled by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim last month did not specifically allocate funding to support the operational needs of NGOs engaged in the field.

“It is not intended to provide financial assistance to mental health NGOs, which are largely struggling to stay above water,” Mohanraj told FMT. Previously, former health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah estimated that only 20% of people with mental health issues seek professional help, attributing the low figure to the social stigma attached to the condition and a lack of education in the area.

“We also need unrestricted funds to strengthen, develop and expand community mental health services and sustain our efforts,” she said. Faith Foo of Abri Integrated Mental Health said the government’s lack of allocation for counselling services adds to the burden faced by mental health clinics and counsellors.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Jakoa accuses Orang Asli NGOs of 'being paid' to raise land issuesKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Some indigenous non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were paid by outsiders to intentionally raise land rights issues related to the community, Orang Asli...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Fadillah: Programmes between MPOB and two Dutch NGOs extended for another five yearsBANGI: The Netherlands has agreed to extend the programmes signed under the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MP...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Putrajaya seeking more details on job scam victim’s deathForeign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir says the Malaysian embassy in Myanmar is looking into the matter.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

HYPEMY: HK Model Charles Lin Passes At 35; Company Alleged He Was Suffering From A Mental IllnessOn 31st October, Hong Kong model and influencer Charles Lin (林皓霆) was revealed to have passed away at the age of 35. The news came as a shock to many, as the

Source: HypeMY | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Ramai pekerja enggan lapor isu kesihatan mental, bimbang dipanggil ‘orang gila’Ramai pekerja enggan lapor isu kesihatan mental, bimbang dipanggil ‘orang gila’

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Skuad Sokongan Krisis bantu pelajar universiti tangani isu kesihatan mentalSkuad Sokongan Krisis bantu pelajar universiti tangani isu kesihatan mental

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕