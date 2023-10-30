NGO to lodge reports if ‘weapons’ are used

“I hope the Ministry will take into account the sensitivities of the people of various races and religiona in the country, especially in Sabah,” he said in a statement, Sunday. He said Agaras would lodge police reports if schools allowed school students to hold replica weapons as if teaching them to be terrorists. “This is of concern among the public, especially parents, and the effect it will have on students being shown violence such as that spread on social media.

“We should be teaching our students to pray for peace regardless of religious beliefs, solidarity through prayer instead of teaching children to brandish toy guns,” he said. “We want the Israeli-Palestinian war to stop. Teachers and leaders need to invite Malaysians to pray instead of instigating hatred,” he added.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.

