NGO says home minister’s analogy of foreigners ‘misleading’ as children of Malaysians are the ones stuck in statelessness

DHRRA said Saifuddin Nasution’s analogy “not only misleads but also diverges significantly” from the main objections to the regressive citizenship amendments.Civil society groups have been objecting to the government’s proposed “regressive” amendments as Malaysian families’ children would lose existing protections against becoming stateless.
The home minister had used the children of foreigners as an example, but DHRRA said there are thousands of genuine stateless cases domestically involving individuals who have proven that they have strong links to Malaysian families.
Currently, such children in Malaysian families face challenges to be recognised as Malaysian citizens and could even see their citizenship applications being rejected repeatedly. DHRRA said that the government’s proposed amendments would remove these protections for vulnerable children.
DHRRA said it was disappointing for the home minister to equate the plight of abandoned Malaysia-born children who do not have links to any country, with that of migrant children who still have a country to call their own.
“This, in of itself, at best, shows a total lack of understanding by the Home Minister and at worst a deliberate misrepresentation of the issue of statelessness in the country,” LFL said.
