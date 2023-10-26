NGO lauds appeals court decision ordering housewife to serve 10-year jail term for trafficking maid

PETALING JAYA: Tenaganita has come out in support of a Court of Appeal decision to order a housewife to begin serving a 10-year jail term after losing her final appeal against a charge of trafficking an Indonesian woman and exploiting her for forced labour.
The NGO also called on government agencies and departments to intensify efforts to safeguard the rights of domestic workers and provide protection against exploitation and abuse.No more impunity - A sentence meted out by the Court of Appeal
We applaud the Judge's clear apprehension that led to the ruling, which upheld the conviction and sentencing of Zaimatulhakma, underscores the critical need to bolster efforts in combating all forms of modern-day slavery.
We commend the Court of Appeal for acknowledging the severity of this crime, which was appropriately described as modern-day slavery by the presiding Judge Hadhariah Syed Ismail. Tenaganita stands in unwavering solidarity with Supiyah and other domestic workers, who have endured similar harrowing experiences.
The decision to prosecute and penalise individuals who perpetrate such egregious acts is a pivotal step in upholding the rights and well-being of all individuals, particularly those in vulnerable positions.
We urgently implore the relevant government agencies and departments to intensify their efforts in safeguarding the rights of domestic workers and providing them with robust protection against exploitation and abuse by amending the First Schedule of the Employment Act 1955 to remove explicit discrimination against domestic workers.