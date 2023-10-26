NGO lauds appeals court decision ordering housewife to serve 10-year jail term for trafficking maid

PETALING JAYA: Tenaganita has come out in support of a Court of Appeal decision to order a housewife to begin serving a 10-year jail term after losing her final appeal against a charge of trafficking an Indonesian woman and exploiting her for forced labour.

The NGO also called on government agencies and departments to intensify efforts to safeguard the rights of domestic workers and provide protection against exploitation and abuse.No more impunity - A sentence meted out by the Court of Appeal

We applaud the Judge’s clear apprehension that led to the ruling, which upheld the conviction and sentencing of Zaimatulhakma, underscores the critical need to bolster efforts in combating all forms of modern-day slavery. headtopics.com

We commend the Court of Appeal for acknowledging the severity of this crime, which was appropriately described as modern-day slavery by the presiding Judge Hadhariah Syed Ismail. Tenaganita stands in unwavering solidarity with Supiyah and other domestic workers, who have endured similar harrowing experiences.

The decision to prosecute and penalise individuals who perpetrate such egregious acts is a pivotal step in upholding the rights and well-being of all individuals, particularly those in vulnerable positions. headtopics.com

We urgently implore the relevant government agencies and departments to intensify their efforts in safeguarding the rights of domestic workers and providing them with robust protection against exploitation and abuse by amending the First Schedule of the Employment Act 1955 to remove explicit discrimination against domestic workers.

Read more:

staronline »

19 kakitangan akademik UMS terima kenaikan gred, pangkatPETALING JAYA: Seramai 19 kakitangan akademik terima kenaikan pangkat dan gred di Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS). Read more ⮕

19 kakitangan akademik UMS terima kenaikan gred, pangkatPETALING JAYA: Seramai 19 kakitangan akademik terima kenaikan pangkat dan gred di Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS). Read more ⮕

Kilang ais di Ara Damansara ditutup berikutan kebocoran gas amoniaKUALA LUMPUR: Kawasan sekitar Taman Perindustrian Jaya, Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya, di sini ditutup kepada orang awam susulan berlaku kebocoran gas ... Read more ⮕

Industrial area in Ara Damansara closed off after ammonia gas leak at ice factoryKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — An ice factory in Taman Perindustrian Jaya, Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya and the area surrounding was closed to the public following an ammonia gas leak at... Read more ⮕

Industrial area in Ara Damansara closed off after ammonia gas leak at ice factoryKUALA LUMPUR: An ice factory in Taman Perindustrian Jaya, Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya and the area surrounding was closed to the public following an ... Read more ⮕

Gas amonia bocor : Kawasan sekitar kilang ais di Ara Damansara dibuka semulaKUALA LUMPUR: Kawasan sekitar Taman Perindustrian Jaya, Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya, di sini, yang ditutup kepada orang awam susulan berlaku kebocora... Read more ⮕