Nga: RM20m allocated to 155 local councils for drainage maintenance ahead of monsoon season

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming on his working visit to the Sungai Siput parliamentary constituency under the Ministry’s Program Sentuhan Kasih. — Picture by Farhan NajibSUNGAI SIPUT, Oct 30 — The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) said today it has allocated RM20 million for 155 local councils nationwide to do the maintenance work on the drainage systems in every district ahead of the northeast monsoon season.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming said the maintenance projects which are ongoing is a precautionary measure to avoid cities and villages being affected by flash floods due to the rainy season.“Since last month, I have urged all 155 local councils to immediately do maintenance works on the main drainage systems to avoid flash floods from happening in the cities,” he told a press conference on a ministry working visit to the Sungai Siput parliamentary constituency here.

Nga also said he hopes all responsible authorities will monitor the contractors in the drainage maintenance projects in order for the work to be completed as schedules. “For us the government policy is very clear, all officers especially the highest leadership lineup from the State Secretary, Ministers, Chief Secretary, YDP and District Officers (DO) compulsorily need to get down to the field every week.“This is the right method to tackle this situation and listen to problems faced by the public. We have issued orders, so that YDP and DO will monitor the work of the contractors in the drainage maintenance projects,” he said. headtopics.com

