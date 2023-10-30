Nga: Govt allocated RM20mil for council's to repair drains ahead of monsoon

SUNGAI SIPUT: A total of RM20mil has been allocated to local authorities to ensure drains in cities are maintained properly to prevent flash floods ahead of the monsoon season, says Nga Kor Ming.

Nga also urged all the top leadership including the state secretaries, the ministry secretary-general, district officers to the council presidents to go to the ground weekly to check whether the contractors are carrying out work accordingly, especially with the rainy season now.“I have instructed the top leadership to monitor all the progress, to make sure the contractors are carrying proper maintenance works periodically according to schedule,” he added.

He also said overall the ministry has allocated RM11.13mil to carry out a total of 86 projects through its Sentuhan Kasih programme for Sungai Siput. He said the Olympic size pool has not been for the past four years now, as the cost for repairs according to the council president is estimated to be at RM1.5mil.

“I am aware that the cost to repair the pool's broken flooring and the needed equipment is high,” he said.

