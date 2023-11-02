Ng Tze Yong Urge Fans To Cease Death Threats To Darence Chan Following 'Are You Sleeping' Chant

In 2022, Darence Chan made news when his cheering at the Commonwealth Games was heard live. Now, that same cheering has gotten him threats from fellow Malaysian fans. It's gotten bad enough that Ng Tze Yong himself was recently prompted to step in to diffuse the situation.https://twitter.
The Super 750 French Open held last Saturday (28th Oct) saw Tze Yong pitted against China's Li Shi Feng. Unfortunately, despite the high hopes riding on Tze Yong's back, he loss brutally to the other with a score of 17-21, 12-21. While losses are par for the course in any game, others felt the fault lay with Darence Chan who had been on the scene, shouting his cheers as usual.
The die-hard badminton fan had been spotted watching the game in France, having flown there. Unfortunately, his cheering this time was not as well-received as fans felt his loud slogans and cheers were 'annoying' and opined it would distract players on court. Darence was also criticised for using air horns at the venues.
Additionally, fans took issue with some of the things Darence had shouted at Tze Yong during the game, such as singing 'Are you sleeping?' and criticising Tze Yong's performance. Unfortunately, all this led to other fans taking matters into their own hands. Allegedly, he had been besieged on his socials over his behaviour with some even sending him 'death threats'.Darence later contacted Tze Yong via social media to apologize for his behaviour.
