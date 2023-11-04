Newcastle United conducting internal investigation on Sandro Tonali's transfer

Sandro Tonali's breaches of rules on betting on matches caught Newcastle United by surprise, and the Premier League club is conducting an internal investigation on the Italian midfielder's transfer, said sporting director Dan Ashworth. The 23-year-old Italy international was sanctioned with an 18-month ban last month by the Italian Football Federation, eight months of which will be commuted to alternative treatment after an agreement was reached with the Federal Prosecutor's Office.

Football's governing body, Fifa, said it granted a request by the Italian federation to apply the ban worldwide

