New York Judge Denies Trump's Request to Delay Trial

A New York judge denied Donald Trump's request to delay his trial on charges related to hush money paid to a porn star. Trump claims presidential immunity in a separate criminal case. The trial is scheduled for April 15.

New York judge delays Trump's March 25 hush money trialNEW YORK: The New York judge presiding over Donald Trump&039;s (pix) trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs or...

Trump unable to post US$464m bond in New York civil case, say lawyersNEW YORK, March 19 — Donald Trump faced having assets seized in a humiliating blow to his carefully cultivated image as a self-made tycoon as his lawyers acknowledged yesterday...

Trump hush money trial delayed until at least April, judge rulesNEW YORK, March 16 — Donald Trump’s criminal trial stemming from hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 US election will start no earlier than April after the judge...

Citigroup urges dismissal of ‘misguided’ New York lawsuit over fraud scamsNEW YORK, April 3 — Citigroup on Tuesday urged a federal judge to dismiss New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit accusing its Citibank unit of failing to reimburse...

Trump posts US$175m bond in civil fraud case, averting asset seizuresNEW YORK, April 2 — Donald Trump posted a US$175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case yesterday, averting asset seizures by state authorities that could have hobbled the...

