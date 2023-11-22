New Market Complex in Seberang Jaya to Open Next Year

The new Seberang Jaya Market and Hawker Centre in Penang is almost completed and will be fully operational in August next year. The current temporary market is overcrowded and not conducive for shoppers and traders. Construction was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





staronline » / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amaran banjir di Seberang Perai Selatan, Pulau PinangAmaran banjir di Seberang Perai Selatan, Pulau Pinang dijangka berlaku lebih awal iaitu pada pukul 3 pagi 7 Novermber.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Unusual Marketplace: A New Restaurant in Petaling JayaUnusual Marketplace offers delicious Stone Milled Porridge served with mixed seafood. The restaurant is housed in the same building as The Rare Food Company and has a cozy aesthetic reminiscent of Japan's Tsukiji Market.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Unusual Marketplace: A Taste of Hokkaido in Petaling JayaUnusual Marketplace offers delicious Stone Milled Porridge served with mixed seafood. The restaurant, located in the same building as The Rare Food Company, has gained attention for its authentic Hokkaido-style porridge and charming aesthetics resembling Tsukiji Market in Japan.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Community Gardens in Subang Jaya Serve as Learning Space and Job Training CentreTwo community gardens in Subang Jaya are extending their scope by serving as a learning space and job training centre respectively. These gardens are also recipients of community grants introduced by Subang Jaya City Council for community-oriented projects.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap: A Comprehensive Development Plan for SabahLABUAN: The Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) roadmap is a comprehensive development plan that spans various sectors of society, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Penduduk dakwa projek LTU punca banjir kilat di Kampung Lepan jayaGUA MUSANG: Penduduk di Kampung Lepan Jaya di sini mendakwa banjir kilat yang sering 'menghantui' mereka berpunca dari pembinaan projek Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) yang sedang berjalan ketika ini.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »