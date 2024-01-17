New Ford Explorer Electric Vehicle Spotted in Malaysia

A new Ford Explorer, an electric vehicle not sold in the country, has been spotted on the North-South Expressway. However, it is unlikely that Ford is testing the car for a local launch, as it is registered under Ford of Europe in Germany. The car is part of Ford of Europe's attempt to set a world record of driving an EV around the world.





Soya_Cincau » / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia) Faces Legal Action from McDonald’s MalaysiaBoycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia), a grassroots movement standing in solidarity with Palestinian rights, is being sued by McDonald’s Malaysia. The fast-food chain's licensee in Malaysia, Gerbang Alaf Restaurants, issued a legal notice and statement of claim to BDS Malaysia, demanding the cessation of activities that harm McDonald’s reputation. BDS Malaysia is accused of making libellous statements on various online platforms.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Malaysia's Top Sports and Entertainment Provider, sooka, Launches New Streaming Servicesooka, Malaysia's top sports and entertainment provider, has launched a new streaming service with a wide range of content bundles starting from as low as RM12.90. The service offers live sports action, engaging shows for adults and kids, and attractive promos and features. The launch event took place at Pavilion Bukit Jalil on 2 December.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Exploring the Most Bizarre Foods in MalaysiaLet’s spice up the beginning of 2024 by exploring the most bizarre foods in Malaysia, including buffalo penis soup and sago worms.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Malaysia's Covid-19 Cases Increase by 62.2% in One WeekHealth Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced a significant increase in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia. The ministry will adopt five strategies to manage the situation.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Malaysia to Impose 10% Sales Tax on Online ShoppingMalaysia will start imposing a 10% sales tax on online shopping for items priced under RM500 delivered from abroad. This tax applies to all online sellers, regardless of their location, and excludes imported alcohol or smoking products.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Underrated Scenic Locations in MalaysiaDiscover the breathtaking and underrated scenic locations in Malaysia that have been going viral lately. From Bako National Park in Sarawak to the beautiful landscapes of Malaysia, find out more about these hidden gems.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »