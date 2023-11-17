New Details Emerge About Grand Theft Auto VI

We’re now more than a decade past the launch of Grand Theft Auto V, and the long-awaited sequel GTA VI still doesn’t have an official release date yet. But we’re finally learning more about Rockstar Games’ eagerly awaited crime sim through official channels. Some of what was uncovered is thanks to a massive leak from September 2022, which provided details on the game’s setting, characters, and several other tidbits about what we can expect from the next Grand Theft Auto installment.

Alongside this leaked information, Rockstar Games has also confirmed a small handful of details, most notably when we can expect a trailer for GTA VI—or whatever the studio ends up calling the game. There’s a lot to dig through, and some of it is potentially spoiler-y, so read at your discretion. With the preamble out of the way, here’s everything we know about what Rockstar is cooking. Was GTA VI officially announced? Yes, it sure was





🏆 2. Kotaku » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Grand Theft Auto maker to release new game’s trailer in DecemberPARIS, Nov 9 — The maker of Grand Theft Auto, one of the biggest-selling video game series of all time, said yesterday it will release a trailer next month for the...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »

Grand Theft Auto maker to release new game’s trailerThe popular game’s first edition was released in 1997 and the most recent version has sold over 185 million copies since its 2013 release.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Reveal Everyone's Waiting For Officially Happening In DecemberRockstar president Sam Houser confirmed the timing after months of speculation

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »

A Decade Of GTA VI Speculation, Rumors, And Hijinks Will Soon Come To An EndIt’s the end of an era as Rockstar officially confirms the next GTA game is getting a trailer in December

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »

GTA 6 could feature more lifelike animations - New game could arrive in 2025If you are a fan of the GTA series, this news might excite you. According to a Redditor, the game could feature more diverse and lifelike animations. This

Source: technavemy - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »

12 Years After The GTA V Trailer, So Much Has ChangedBack in 2011, Rockstar got everyone hyped with a short 84-second teaser trailer

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »