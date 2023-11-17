New Details Emerge About Grand Theft Auto VI

We’re now more than a decade past the launch of Grand Theft Auto V, and the long-awaited sequel GTA VI still doesn’t have an official release date yet. But we’re finally learning more about Rockstar Games’ eagerly awaited crime sim through official channels. Some of what was uncovered is thanks to a massive leak from September 2022, which provided details on the game’s setting, characters, and several other tidbits about what we can expect from the next Grand Theft Auto installment.
Alongside this leaked information, Rockstar Games has also confirmed a small handful of details, most notably when we can expect a trailer for GTA VI—or whatever the studio ends up calling the game. There’s a lot to dig through, and some of it is potentially spoiler-y, so read at your discretion. With the preamble out of the way, here’s everything we know about what Rockstar is cooking. Was GTA VI officially announced? Yes, it sure was
