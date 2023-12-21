New Details and Hints Revealed for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Every new thing I hear about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth makes the wait for its February 29, 2024 release that much harder. And Square Enix just opened the floodgates on another series of new details, hints, and teases about the upcoming “open-area” RPG remake that have me even more intrigued. The new information comes from the latest Game Informer cover story, which included fresh demo impressions of the game and additional interviews with the development team.

The preview focused on the areas around the seaside military town of Junon, with co-directors Naoki Hamaguchi and Motomu Toriyama stressing the sheer amount of side-quests contained in the Final Fantasy VII Remake sequel. They say completionists can spend over 100 hours finishing everything there is to do in the game, with Rebirth focusing more on freedom and exploration than the first Remake chapter. They promise it’s not just padding though, and creative director Tetsuya Nomura suggested the story stakes will be as high as ever





