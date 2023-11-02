New Beatles single ‘Now and Then’ set for release today

The track will be unveiled at 1400 GMT by Apple Corps, Capitol and Universal Music Enterprises, with a music video debuting on Friday. McCartney, 81, announced the song’s release in June, in what has been dubbed in a promotional trailer “the last Beatles song”.“It’s quite emotional and we all play on it, it’s a genuine Beatles recording,” he said in a video on YouTube ahead of the release.was one of several tracks on a cassette that Lennon had recorded for McCartney at his home in New York’s Dakota Building in 1979 — a year before his death.

AI has now made that possible, although the use of the technology in music is the subject of industry-wide debate, with some denouncing copyright abuses and others praising its prowess.Recording at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, they also added Starr’s drum part alongside bass, piano, a slide guitar solo by McCartney — inspired by Harrison — and more backing vocals.

Starr, 83, added the process “was the closest we’ll ever come to having him (Lennon) back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us”.Sean Ono Lennon, the son of Lennon and Ono, said it was “incredibly touching” to hear the former Beatles working together again “after all the years that dad had been gone”.

“It’s the last song my dad, Paul, George and Ringo got to make together. It’s like a time capsule and all feels very meant to be,” he added. The Beatles — Lennon, McCartney, Starr and Harrison — split in 1970, with each going on to have solo careers, but they never reunited.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JUICEMY: Everything You Need to Know About The Beatles’ Final Song ‘Now And Then’YOUR DAILY BUNGKUS OF NEWS, EVENTS, POP CULTURE & HOT TEA.

Source: JuiceMy | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Fahmi: Finas new CEO given space to steer agency’s new directionKUALA LUMPUR: The new chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib has be...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Apple revamps Mac lineup, pricing with new family of chipsThe Arm-designed custom M3 chips improve battery life and outpace Windows-based PCs for some tasks.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Health Ministry: Two new monkeypox cases detected in MalaysiaPUTRAJAYA, Oct 30 — Two new cases of monkeypox (mpox) involving two local men have been detected in Malaysia, bringing the cumulative number of cases to four this year. Health...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

LOWYATNET: Apple Announces New MacBook Pro M3 Series; Starts From RM7,499Apple announced it new MacBook Pro laptop, powered by its new M3 series of processors. To be precise and in true Apple spirit, the fruit company is releasing

Source: LowyatNET | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Apple revamps Mac lineup and pricing with new family of chipsSAN FRANCISCO, Oct 31 — Apple yesterday introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them, with the company saying it had redesigned its graphics...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕