New Beatles single ‘Now and Then’ set for release today

The track will be unveiled at 1400 GMT by Apple Corps, Capitol and Universal Music Enterprises, with a music video debuting on Friday. McCartney, 81, announced the song’s release in June, in what has been dubbed in a promotional trailer “the last Beatles song”.“It’s quite emotional and we all play on it, it’s a genuine Beatles recording,” he said in a video on YouTube ahead of the release.was one of several tracks on a cassette that Lennon had recorded for McCartney at his home in New York’s Dakota Building in 1979 — a year before his death.
AI has now made that possible, although the use of the technology in music is the subject of industry-wide debate, with some denouncing copyright abuses and others praising its prowess.Recording at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, they also added Starr’s drum part alongside bass, piano, a slide guitar solo by McCartney — inspired by Harrison — and more backing vocals.
Starr, 83, added the process “was the closest we’ll ever come to having him (Lennon) back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us”.Sean Ono Lennon, the son of Lennon and Ono, said it was “incredibly touching” to hear the former Beatles working together again “after all the years that dad had been gone”.
“It’s the last song my dad, Paul, George and Ringo got to make together. It’s like a time capsule and all feels very meant to be,” he added. The Beatles — Lennon, McCartney, Starr and Harrison — split in 1970, with each going on to have solo careers, but they never reunited.
