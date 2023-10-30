Never impose values, beliefs on others

While these topics provide the cultural dimensions in our daily conversations, they also need to be addressed with care and sensitivity in our multicultural society.

One of our former leaders even said that the Federal Constitution never explicitly proclaims Malaysia as a multiracial country.So, are we a multicultural society, or is one dominant race the defining characteristic of our nation?

In light of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s vision of building a civilised, skilled and inclusive multicultural society in which all ethnic groups will have a place, what role should the rakyat play to support him? headtopics.com

Recent incidents, such as the controversy over the imposition of dress codes, sale of liquor, screening of risque films in local cinemas, staging of rock concerts and the behaviour and attire of foreign tourists, point to the challenges we face in fostering multicultural understanding.

1. Knowledge of their own culture, which means having a deep understanding of their values and beliefs, and being able to describe them to others; 4. Respect for diversity, which involves showing consideration for the cultures of others and the willingness to influence one’s own value system;6. Appreciation for the historical contributions of all ethnic groups to the development of the country. headtopics.com

The potential danger we face is when we are comfortable interacting only within our own ethnic group.

