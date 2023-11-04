Netizen Shares Video of Woman Changing Contents of Packaging at Supermarket

When at the supermarket, we always encounter people who open up the packaging to change the contents inside and in this case, it’s even worse. Recently, a netizen has taken to Twitter to share a video depicting a video and her child at the fresh fruits section of a supermarket. Ujud rupanya perangai mcm ni.🤔 Kredit owner 📹 pic.twitter.com/fclQPTdw6r — nan manjoi8715 (@nanmanjoi8715) November 2, 2023 other boxes.

The captions in the video say that at the same time, the woman was doing it in front of her child and fed them some grapes from the box as well. Many netizens in the comments condemned the behaviour. "These people are so cheapskate, you haven't even seen those who change the omega eggs." "Don't know where the hand has been and they touch the fruit with it. People (from the supermarket) have already packaged it well." "Later on, the children will do the same thing, then they'll proudly tell their friends: "You can do it like this, even my mother does it so don't worry." Well, this is certainly something that everyone should avoid doing! Also read: "I already paid for it" – M'sians Debate If It's Right to Bring Coffee & Tea in Hotel Rooms Back Home

