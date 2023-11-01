Netherlands to continue developing Malaysian oil palm smallholders

The EUDR bans imports of coffee, beef, soy and other commodities into the bloc unless companies can provide “verifiable” information that the products were not grown on land that was deforested after 2020.Rutte said while the Netherlands was in favour of the EUDR, it is pleading for an 18-month implementation phase.

“We need accompanying measures and there is a joint task force between the EU, Indonesia and Malaysia.” He said the task force will discuss the implementation of the EUDR so that it would have a minimum impact on smallholders.

"I also told the deputy prime minister (Fadillah Yusof) that we will do everything we can in their (Malaysia's) talks with the EU." Earlier today, following his meeting with Rutte, Fadillah said the Netherlands had agreed to support Malaysia at the second meeting on the EUDR this December.

