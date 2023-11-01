Netherlands respects Malaysia’s Palestine stance, says Anwar

“Secondly, he agreed that there should be additional measures that he could take up with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. So, I am at least satisfied that he (Rutte) understands our stance (on the Palestine issue),” he told reporters after the meeting.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on both sides since October 7. At the Malaysia Stands with Palestine rally on October 24, Anwar said as a sovereign nation, Malaysia will remain independent and continue to defend the country’s freedom as well as advocate the freedom of the Palestinian people.Meanwhile, Anwar also praised Rutte for taking a soft approach in listening and sharing his views on the Palestinian issue, in addition to giving assurance that Malaysia’s views would be brought to the attention of other country leaders in Europe.

“He also admits that the sentiment of the Dutch people has changed. They used to support the Israeli attacks and the European stance, but now the majority of them no longer agree with the continued attacks,” he said.Hence, the prime minister said that Israeli aggressive attacks on innocent Palestinians including children and women, as well as on hospitals and schools in Gaza, must stop.Stay up-to-date by following Daily Express’s Telegram channel.

