Netanyahu insists peace in Gaza can only be achieved if Hamas is destroyed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted peace can only be achieved in Gaza if Hamas is destroyed, the territory demilitarised and Palestinian society “deradicalised”, after warning the war is set to intensify. The declarations came as the World Health Organisation yesterday reported “harrowing” accounts of entire families killed from Christmas Eve strikes on a refugee camp in Gaza.

Relentless Israeli strikes have devastated the Palestinian territory and the conflict has heightened tensions across the Middle East, with global pressure for a ceasefire mounting. But in an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal on Monday night, Netanyahu vowed to stay the course





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli military uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza CityThe Israeli military has uncovered a major Hamas command center in Gaza City, dealing a blow to the militant group. The center was part of an underground network used by Hamas to transport weapons and supplies. Israel aims to destroy these tunnels. Hamas' leader is in Egypt for talks on a cease-fire and a prisoner swap deal. Israel plans to continue its offensive.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Hamas Releases Second Group of Hostages in Gaza StripHamas released a second group of Israeli and foreign civilians it had been holding hostage in the Gaza Strip. The handover came after an unexpected delay and accusations of violation of the exchange agreement.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Hamas willing to extend truce and release more Israeli hostagesHamas is willing to extend a truce for four days and release more Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a source close to the group said today, as mediators sought a lasting halt to the conflict.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Palestinian militants carry out deadly attack on Israeli soldiers in GazaPalestinian militants carried out one of the deadliest single attacks on Israeli soldiers since the Gaza invasion began, killing at least nine in an urban ambush. The attack highlights the resistance posed by Hamas despite the devastating bombardment.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Israeli Soldiers' Inappropriate Behavior in Gaza Caught on CameraSeveral viral videos and photos of Israeli soldiers behaving in a derogatory manner in Gaza have emerged, creating a headache for the Israeli military as it faces an international outcry over its tactics and the rising civilian death toll in its punishing war against Hamas.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Resumed fighting between Israel and Hamas as cease-fire endsA weeklong cease-fire ends and fighting resumes between Israel and Hamas. Questions arise about the fate of hostages in Gaza.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »