Netanyahu criticises, then apologises to intelligence chiefs over Hamas attack

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has drawn public ire for not acknowledging his failure to prevent the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel. (Pool/AP pic)

The remarks, posted on X at 1am local time today, caused a political uproar and a rift within the war cabinet of Netanyahu, who has drawn public ire for not taking responsibility for intelligence and operational failures relating to Hamas’ rampage through southern Israel.

He has only said that there would be time to ask tough questions, including of himself, after the war. Israeli officials have said events leading up to and the handling of the Hamas attack itself would be investigated, but that the current focus was on the conflict. headtopics.com

In a second post on X about 10 hours later, Netanyahu wrote, “I was wrong,” adding that his remarks “should not have been made and I apologize for that.”Netanyahu’s initial comments were promptly rebuked by current and past allies, including Benny Gantz, a former defence minister who is now in Netanyahu’s war cabinet.“When we are at war, leadership must show responsibility, decide to do the right things and bolster the forces in a way that they can carry out what we demand of them,” Gantz said.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, who was formerly prime minister, said Netanyahu “crossed a red line” with the overnight post.

Hamas seeks to free 8 Russian-Israeli hostages taken in Oct 7 attackThe action comes after Russia, which has good relations with the Palestinian group, requested their release. Read more ⮕

Perang menentang pejuang Hamas mungkin sukar dan lamaPerang menentang pejuang Hamas mungkin sukar dan lama - Netanyahu Read more ⮕

Hamas says trying to find eight Russian-Israeli hostages to free themMOSCOW, Russia, Oct 28 — Hamas is trying to locate eight Russian-Israeli dual citizens that were taken hostage during the Palestinian militant group’s attack on Israel in order... Read more ⮕

Pejuang Hamas berikrar akan beri tentangan habis-habisan kepada serangan darat IsraelPejuang Hamas berikrar akan beri tentangan habis-habisan kepada serangan darat Israel Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza after night raids targeting Hamas tunnelsGAZA STRIP: Israel pounded the Hamas-run Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes on Saturday after an intense night of attacks when it said 150 “und... Read more ⮕

Erdogan to address pro-Palestinian rally on eve of Turkey’s centenaryThe country’s longest-serving leader reportedly also called Hamas freedom fighters this week. Read more ⮕