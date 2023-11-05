Nestlé Malaysia donates RM400,000 to Malaysian Red Crescent Society

Nestlé (Malaysia) Bhd has donated RM400,000 to Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) for the purchase of new ambulances and preparations for flood relief efforts ahead of the monsoon season, as well as humanitarian relief initiatives in Malaysia and abroad. This brings the food and beverage company’s total contribution to RM2.3 million in cash and products to MRCS in 2023.

Nestle CEO Juan Aranols said, “Nestlé and the Red Crescent/Red Cross organisation share common Swiss roots and the vision of the respective founders to make the world a better place. For Henri Nestlé it was about finding a nutritional solution that helped undernourished babies.” Meanwhile, for Henri Dunant, co-founder of Red Cross Movement it was about establishing national relief organisations that would support the wounded in times of war. In Malaysia, the activities of the MRCS are an inspiration for companies like Nestlé Malaysia, as we are also fully committed to have a positive impact on societ

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLİNE: RM400,000 duit rakyat bazir tukar tapak Hospital MaranKira-kira RM400,000 duit rakyat akan dibazirkan apabila tapak Hospital Maran yang sebelum ini dipersetujui di Batu 55 Jalan Maran-Jerantut

Source: UMonline | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Penang Customs seize smuggled cigarettes with excise of RM3.7mBUTTERWORTH: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized 5.8 million sticks of white cigarettes worth more than RM400,000 with an excise duty of RM3...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

FMTODAY: Polis bongkar stor dadah RM500,000, 3 lelaki ditahanMereka yang ditahan dalam Op Tapis awal pagi semalam itu termasuk dua beranak, kata polis.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Jurujual rugi lebih RM43,000 tertipu tawaran kerja sambilanSIBU: Seorang jurujual mengalami kerugian RM43,150 selepas terperdaya dengan tawaran kerja sambilan secara dalam talian yang menjanjikan komisen lumay...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Sarawak police: Pastor in Miri loses RM430,000 to investment scamMIRI, Nov 4 — A local pastor incurred losses amounting to RM430,000 after he was deceived into joining an investment scheme that was promoted on social...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

UMONLİNE: RM206,000 lenyap ditipu ‘pegawai’ syarikat kurierBATU PAHAT: Gara-gara percaya dengan kiriman bungkusan barang terlarang, seorang penjawat awam kerugian RM206,000 selepas ditipu individu menyamar sebagai pegawai syarikat kurier dan pegawai polis.

Source: UMonline | Read more »