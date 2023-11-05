Nestlé Malaysia donates RM400,000 to Malaysian Red Crescent Society

Nestlé (Malaysia) Bhd has donated RM400,000 to Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) for the purchase of new ambulances and preparations for flood relief efforts ahead of the monsoon season, as well as humanitarian relief initiatives in Malaysia and abroad. This brings the food and beverage company’s total contribution to RM2.3 million in cash and products to MRCS in 2023.
Nestle CEO Juan Aranols said, “Nestlé and the Red Crescent/Red Cross organisation share common Swiss roots and the vision of the respective founders to make the world a better place. For Henri Nestlé it was about finding a nutritional solution that helped undernourished babies.” Meanwhile, for Henri Dunant, co-founder of Red Cross Movement it was about establishing national relief organisations that would support the wounded in times of war. In Malaysia, the activities of the MRCS are an inspiration for companies like Nestlé Malaysia, as we are also fully committed to have a positive impact on societ
