Nelayan maut, 2 bot berlanggar di Semporna

Ketua Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat Air Semporna, Noor Jali Maslah, berkata operasi mencari dan menyelamat dimulakan pagi tadi dengan tujuh anggota dikejar ke lokasi kejadian selepas menerima panggilan.

“Ketika kejadian, bot pelancong tidak membawa penumpang dan terlanggar bot nelayan menyebabkan mangsa hilang di laut. “Operasi pencarian dilakukan bersama agensi lain bermula 7.30 pagi tadi di perairan tersebut sebelum mayat mangsa ditemui orang awam,” katanya menurut Sinar Harian.ADVERTISEMENT

Katanya, operasi ditamatkan 8.19 pagi selepas mayat dibawa ke darat dan diserahkan kepada Pasukan Polis Marin untuk tindakan lanjut.

