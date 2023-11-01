Negeri Sembilan college students hit with food poisoning due to alleged rotten eggs served during their meal

“This is not the first time the school canteen has served terrible food like this. There was another case where the children were fed overly spicy chili sauce until they got stomach ache. In her post, Amira had reached out to Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki to look into the issue.
“If this negligence was found to have actually occurred, MARA will definitely take firm action including terminating their contract as stipulated in the agreement and regulations,” he said in aAsyraf added that he had requested a full report of the incident and will receive it latest by tomorrow afternoon.
Some even suggested to hire a nutritionist or dietitian to conduct spotchecks for quality control purposes.
Malaysia Headlines
