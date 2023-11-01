Negeri Sembilan college students hit with food poisoning due to alleged rotten eggs served during their meal

“This is not the first time the school canteen has served terrible food like this. There was another case where the children were fed overly spicy chili sauce until they got stomach ache. In her post, Amira had reached out to Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki to look into the issue.

“If this negligence was found to have actually occurred, MARA will definitely take firm action including terminating their contract as stipulated in the agreement and regulations,” he said in aAsyraf added that he had requested a full report of the incident and will receive it latest by tomorrow afternoon.

Some even suggested to hire a nutritionist or dietitian to conduct spotchecks for quality control purposes.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: Tiada peningkatan harga ayam di Negeri SembilanTiada peningkatan harga ayam di Negeri Sembilan

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

THERAKYATPOST: MRSM Students In Negeri Sembilan Allegedly Served Spoiled EggsBased on the images shown, the eggs served to students sported black veins.

Source: therakyatpost | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Projek baik pulih tandas sekolah di Negeri Sembilan siapProjek baik pulih tandas sekolah di Negeri Sembilan siap

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Projek baik pulih tandas sekolah di Negeri Sembilan siapProjek baik pulih tandas sekolah di Negeri Sembilan siap

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Risiko bencana: Jabatan Hutan pantau taman eko rimbaika dilihat maklumat dari MetMalaysia, di Negeri Sembilan risikonya masih rendah, bagaimanapun kami sentiasa memantau.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Aminuddin: Penyelenggaraan tandas bagi 169 sekolah di N.Sembilan siap ikut jadualSEREMBAN: Projek penyelenggaraan tandas bagi 169 sekolah di Negeri Sembilan telah siap sepenuh seperti dijadualkan pada penghujung Oktober, kata Mente...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕