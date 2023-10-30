Neco E-Pop electric scooter with a 60km range and 45km/h top speed unveiled

The evolution of electric mobility solutions has engendered a broad spectrum of products in the two-wheeler segment. The Neco E-Popis one of the funky and compact models produced by Belgian company, Neco. The Neco E-Pop is a compact electric urban runabout with a top speed of 45km/h and 60km of range. The E-Pop can accommodate a passenger and comes with a two-seater saddle.The design of the E-Pop embodies Neco’s belief that an urban e-mobility model needs not to be dull and boring.

The E-Pop is equipped with a 1.2kW rear hub electric motor that delivers a top speed of 45km/h for the model. Its 48V 28Ah battery gives the bike a range of about 60km on a single charge. The battery is removable and can be recharged on or off the bike.

The E-Pop has a double rear shock system and a front telescopic fork. It uses 10-inch wheels and disc brakes at both front and rear. The E-Pop has full LED lights, a keyless start, a built-in luggage rack, and a USB charging port. The E-Pop weighs about 55kg and its practical folding handlebars make it easier to store and transport.The Neco E-Pop is available in Europe for €1,999 (~$2,120). Four color options are available for the model namely black, yellow, green, and orange. headtopics.com

