A portion of clay pot chicken rice at Choong Kee, with salted fish and 'lap cheong' added. — Pictures by Ethan LauPETALING JAYA, Oct 27 — Everyone's got their local, beloved neighbourhood joint that they've been going to for years, decades, sometimes even generations.
Choong Kee Kampar Claypot Chicken Rice has been a cornerstone in Damansara Jaya for nearly three decades, during which time I’ve been lucky enough to grow up eating there.It stands at the end of the row of shops occupying Jalan SS22/25, a row along which Choong Kee has shifted over the years.
Those familiar with Choong Kee will no doubt be familiar with Irene Heow, who runs the place with an iron grip and holds a perhaps slightly undeserved reputation for being icy and rather curt.Inside the restaurant. Order by the little counter in front of the kitchen. headtopics.com
After losing his job in the economic downturn in 1986, they returned to Kampar, where he ran a stall selling various types ofwho sold claypot chicken rice but planned to emigrate to Taiwan. In 1987, Heow joined her husband in running the business, and in 1988, Choong Kee officially came to be.Thirty-five years and countless claypots later, their rice still hits the spot for many.(Chinese waxed sausage) added (RM18) has been my go-to order for over a decade, and it almost seems to taste better each and every time.
With each spoonful of sticky, savoury and slightly sweet rice you inch closer and closer to the bottom, where the crispy pot of gold at the end of a very delicious rainbow lies: scorched rice., and it is the best part of eating rice cooked this way in a clay pot, and I think one of the best mediums to illustrate the wonders of charcoal. headtopics.com