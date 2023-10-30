The Sedusun Tech Valley will start this year with the design process and a RM1 million allocation, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow. — Picture by Opalyn MokSEBERANG PERAI, Oct 30 — A RM50 million agritech project in Penang was officially launched today as a strategic move to create an Agriculture Silicon Valley in the state.

The Sedusun Tech Valley will start this year with the design process and a RM1 million allocation, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow. He said the project is located in the existing Relau agricultural station where a conceptual contest was held.

“With support from the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority and the Ministry of Economy, an allocation of RM50 million was approved to implement this project,” he said at a press conference after officially launching the project and a seminar on investments in the agrofood sector at Bertam Resort here.He said next year, the allocation of RM50 million will be used for the implementation of components in the Sedusun Tech Valley. headtopics.com

In his speech, Chow said the creation of an Agricultural Silicon Valley in Penang will focus on smart agriculture to optimise agriculture yields in the state. “The agricultural sector in Penang contributed about 1.8 per cent or RM2.1 billion to the state’s gross domestic product,” he said.

He said once Sedusun Tech is in full operation, it could increase the sector’s contributions to the state’s GDP. He said the project is hoped to be fully completed by the second quarter of 2026 and is expected to draw more than 10,000 visitors by 2030. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, NCIA chief executive officer Mohamad Haris Kader Sultan said Sedusun Tech will be developed in phases. “This does not include the top portion of the land which is private land, but the most important component of this project is agrofood, agriculture and agrotourism to create an income stream for the state and for maintenance of the project,” he said.

Viral video of crack on second Penang bridge is fake news, says Penang exco repOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

Agriculture minister: Govt to expand Ala Sekinchan Smart SBB programme throughout the countryJERTIH, Oct 29 — The government is working to further expand the Ala Sekinchan Large-Scale Smart Padi Field (SMART SBB) project throughout the country, including in Sabah and... Read more ⮕

ChargEV deploys DC charger at Starbucks Botanica, first DC charger at Balik Pulau, PenangChargEV deploys Balik Pulau's first DC fast charger at Starbucks Botanica DT. It is also one of the first DC chargers on Penang island to use kWh-based pricing. Read more ⮕

Talks of move to oust me is over after state election, Penang's Kon Yeow saysSEBERANG PERAI, Oct 30 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today that the alleged move to oust him is now “over” with the conclusion of the state polls in August. The... Read more ⮕

Penang’s second bridge operator lodges police report over viral video alleging crackSEBERANG PERAI, Oct 30 — Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB), the concessionaire for the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS), has lodged a police report over a video... Read more ⮕

Strong crowd brave rain at Selangor, Penang pro-Palestinian gatheringsKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Rainy and cloudy conditions in Selangor and Penang did not deter the public from expressing support and solidarity for the people of Palestine in... Read more ⮕