NCCC calls for ‘lemon law’ after complaints of defective cars

PETALING JAYA: A consumer complaints body has urged the government to implement the “lemon law” to protect buyers who purchased defective vehicles.

“These issues remain unresolved, as the cars are continually held for further testing, leaving the complainants without transportation while still incurring costs for an unused vehicle,” it said in a statement.

“The law should be implemented across Malaysia to allow consumers to demand a refund, a replacement, or compensation from the manufacturer or dealer if the product cannot be repaired after a reasonable number of attempts,” said NCCC, citing the Malaysian Association of Standards Users. headtopics.com

“Consumers are billed for a defect that had been identified a year ago but diagnosed only after the warranty has expired. NCCC said Malaysia’s Consumer Protection Act only provides basic rights and remedies to those who buy defective products but does not deal with specific issues and challenges faced by defective car purchasers.

