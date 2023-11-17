Naughty Dog Confirms The Last of Us Part II Remastered with New Roguelike Mode

Naughty Dog has confirmed the existence of The Last of Us Part II Remastered , revealing a new roguelike mode called ' No Return '. The remaster will take advantage of PlayStation 5's enhanced capabilities and offer improved A/V aspects.





