National Integration Dept activates unity squad to face northeast monsoon

GUA MUSANG: The National Unity and National Integration Department has activated the unity squad to face any possible flooding during the Northeast Monsoon season, which is expected to begin next month.
Its director-general Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud said on Sunday (Oct 29) that the squad is comprised of members of neighbourhood watches and will help victims affected by floods in their area. He said that the squad will also be working with several other agencies to ensure the safety of residents in flood-hit areas.
"When the monsoon season begins every November it is very likely that floods will occur in the east coast. We have the unity squad committee which will assist whenever there is a flood disaster affecting the community," he said.
"The unity squad will work with the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, police and other agencies,” he added when met here by reporters."We at the headquarters do not have specific allocations, but we will join forces with all agencies to help. Most important is our energy to help other agencies which have special allocations.
Recently, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) advised the public to always be vigilant about weather changes, as there is an expected four to six episodes of heavy rainfall starting next month until February 2024, which have the potential to cause floods in risk-prone areas.
MetMalaysia's National Weather and Geophysics Operation Centre director, Dr Fariza Yunus, said that weather changes will occur due to the Northeast Monsoon season, which begins mid-November and ends in March 2024. - Bernama