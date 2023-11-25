National Flood Forecasting and Warning Programme Phase 1 Performs Poorly

The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Programme Phase 1 (2015-2022) has produced “dismal performance”, with forecast accuracy of just 5.6%. In addition to its low accuracy, the programme was also found to be not capable of issuing warnings and announcements two days before the occurrence of floods, according to the auditor-general’s report. An audit was carried out in Phase One of the flood forecasting and warning programme, involving three river basins in Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang.

Audit checks found only 32 of 83 flood warnings were issued two days earlier while 51 warnings were issued less than two days before floods occurred. The report also found that the Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID) did not carry out preventive maintenance on any of the 204 flood warning stations after the warranty period had expired. It is recommended that maintenance be done according to plan to ensure that stations and equipment are functioning properly





paultan » / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hulu Terengganu Residents Call for Regular Inspection of Flood Warning SirensPenduduk di kampung-kampung berisiko banjir dekat sini berharap pihak berkuasa membuat pemeriksaan secara berkala bagi pastikan siren amaran

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

False tsunami alert in Kota Belud: Technical glitches, says Met MalaysiaKota Kinabalu: THE Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) denied issuing any tsunami warning after the Malaysian National Tsunami Early Warning System (SAATNM) siren went off in Kota Belud, Sabah early this morning.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Temporary relief centre housing Kampung Sungai Tiram flood victims closedJOHOR BAHRU: The temporary evacuation centre at Dewan Sungai Tiram housing residents of Kampung Sungai Tiram, which was hit by flash floods yesterday,...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Malaysia to seek Dutch expertise in flood mitigationSINGAPORE: The wife and four children of a doctor who died in 2021 tussled in court over his life savings of S$4 million, even though he made a will in 2012 stating that the money held in two bank accounts should be equally divided among his four children.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Italy bracing for flood risks in north, heatwaves in southROME: Italy was bracing for the latest round of extreme weather on Wednesday, with heavy rains and potential flooding forecast for large parts of cent...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

More flood victims in Perak, JB village also hitThe victims in Perak are being housed in four temporary relief centres in Kerian and Hilir Perak.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »