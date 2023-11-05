National Anti-Drug Agency Ready to Implement Amendments to Drug Addicts Act

Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that the National Anti-Drug Agency (Nada) is fully prepared to implement the proposed amendments to the Drug Addicts (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983. He emphasized that the government's decision to amend the act is supported by Nada, and they are committed to providing the necessary support for its successful implementation.

Saifuddin also mentioned that Nada has a network of drug rehabilitation centers across the country, staffed with trained personnel. He highlighted the importance of community involvement in addressing drug addiction

