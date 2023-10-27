Natasha optimistic of gaining ground in Maybank Championship

is optimistic about making more birdies towards a better finishing in the ongoing 2023 Maybank Golf Championship at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC).

Natasha is currently the best Malaysian golfer in a field of 77 ladies, tied in 37th place with nine other players after carding three under 141 overall over two days. The 22-year-old hit three birdies on the sixth, 13th and 15th holes today for one under 71, after starting her campaign with 70 yesterday.“...there was some kind of mistakes out there. Kind of those two bogeys, those weren’t fun. But just kind of grabbing one back, trying to get the momentum,“ she told reporters here today.

Natasha hopes to produce better putts to finish in a strong position against the world’s best golfers in the US$3 million (about RM14.33 million) event. “Yesterday definitely was kind of like a really good type of strong showing and today was like we're getting there and then it's like oops, and I have to climb back up a bit. headtopics.com

“.... this course serves a challenge for sure and everybody is a top player and it’s hard to get in this tournament. So, yeah, I’m just hoping to have a better finish,“ she said. Fellow Malaysians Jeneath Wong and Ashley Lau finished tied 59th with one under 143, while Alyaa Abdulghany and the country's top women's golfer Kelly Tan are tied 69th (two over 146) and tied 71st (three over 147) respectively.

Read more:

theSundaily »

Suwannapura takes lead at rain-interrupted Maybank ChampionshipKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Thailand’s Jasmine Suwannapura turned in a flawless nine-under-par 63 to take a slender one-stroke lead in a rain-interrupted opening round of the... Read more ⮕

Maybank Championship: Jasmine retains top spot after shaky startKUALA LUMPUR: Thailand’s Jasmine Suwannapura (pix) managed to recover from a shaky start to retain her one-stroke lead with two-day overall of 12 unde... Read more ⮕

Suwannapura overcomes early bogeys to keep Maybank Championship leadKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Thailand’s Jasmine Suwannapura recovered from two early bogeys to maintain her lead at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, courtesy of a... Read more ⮕

Korda guna Kejohanan Maybank untuk lonjak pada penghujung musim di FloridaKUALA LUMPUR: Penyandang juara Olimpik, Nelly Korda (gambar) berharap dapat menggunakan Kejohanan Golf Maybank di Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KL... Read more ⮕

Golf Maybank: Jaguh Sukan SEA, Jing Xuen sedia belajar daripada pemain proKUALA LUMPUR: Bersaing bersama barisan pemain wanita terbaik dunia menjelmakan pengalaman cemas dan menakutkan dan perkara ini tidak berbeza bagi pema... Read more ⮕

Maybank C’ship: Thailand’s Jasmine fires an eagle, seven birdies to soar into the leadKUALA LUMPUR: Thailand’s Jasmine Suwannapura (pix) got off to a sizzling start when she fired seven birdies and an eagle for a nine-under 63 to take t... Read more ⮕