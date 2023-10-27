NASA tangguh “spacewalk” di ISS hingga 1 Nov untuk persiapan lanjut

: NASA menangguhkan aktiviti berjalan di ruang angkasa (spacewalk) oleh dua angkasawannya Loral O'Hara dan Jasmin Moghbeli di Stesen Angkasa Antarabangsa (ISS) dari 30 Okt kepada 1 Nov bagi membolehkan lebih banyak persiapan dilakukan, lapor Sputnik.

“Spacewalk di ruang angkasa segmen orbit Amerika Syarikat yang seterusnya kini dijadualkan pada Rabu, 1 Nov, bagi memberikan masa tambahan kepada kru Stesen Angkasa Antarabangsa dan pasukan kawalan penerbangan untuk lebih bersedia,“ kata NASA pada Khamis.

Expedition 70 yang kini berada di ISS setakat ini hanya merekodkan satu 'spacewalk” oleh angkasawan Rusia Oleg Kononenko dan Nikolai Chub pada Rabu. Perjalanan “spacewalk” oleh angkasawan AS ditangguhkan beberapa kali susulan kebocoran penyejuk di ISS, seperti yang dilaporkan oleh agensi angkasa Rusia Roscosmos pada 9 Okt. - headtopics.com

