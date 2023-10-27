NASA postpones ISS spacewalk until November 1 to afford more preparations

: NASA has postponed the spacewalk of its International Space Station (ISS) astronauts Loral O'Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli from October 30 to November 1 to allow for more preparations, reported Sputnik.

“The next United States orbital segment spacewalk now is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1, to allow the International Space Station crew and flight control team additional time to prepare for the excursion,“ NASA said on Thursday.

The Expedition 70 currently on the ISS has so far logged only one spacewalk, carried out by Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub on Wednesday. The spacewalk of US crew has been postponed several times due to a coolant leak on board the ISS reported by the Russian space agency Roscosmos on October 9. - headtopics.com

