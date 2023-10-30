Nanny granny: Woman hired to care for China toddler 16 years ago who adopted abandoned child now sends boy, 18, to university using pension; wins netizens over

Selfless woman goes through hardship to take care of abandoned boy. She walked 4km every day to drop off and pick up child at school because she had no money for transportation. — SCMP

Liu Fang, 68, from central China’s Hubei province has been Zhou Jie’s “granny” for 16 years, despite having no blood relationship with him, CCTV reported on October 23. Liu found Zhou Jie’s mother, who suffered from serious illness and could not look after him, and his grandparents and other relatives, who also said they were unable to raise him.

Liu told the mainland media outlet Jimu News that Zhou’s first two years at primary school was the hardest time for her. Liu also paid 5,000 yuan (RM3,254 or US$680) a term for extra classes to improve Zhou’s test results when he was in secondary school, despite having only a monthly pension of 1,000 yuan (RM650). headtopics.com

Zhou, who sees himself as a real member of Liu’s family, is filial to her. During the summer holiday, he worked at a restaurant to help her financially.“It is not kinship that ties two people together, but love,” said another.

