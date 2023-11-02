Najib treated at HKL with Prisons Dept approval, says Saifuddin

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed this and said Najib had been given a release for a certain period to undergo the treatment. "This is a normal request and I was informed by the director-general of Prisons that he was taken to the hospital to undergo treatment," he told reporters following the Home Ministry monthly assembly here on Wednesday (March 22).

He said all detainees have the right to receive treatment and the matter is managed by the relevant department. It was reported on Tuesday (March 21) that Najib received treatment at HKL a few days ago for a suspected lung infection.

