Najib Rushed to Hospital KL Late at Night for Covid-19, Undergoing Treatment & Quarantine There

Najib Razak has been rushed to the hospital several times during his prison sentence but this time, he was once again rushed to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for the

Last year, Najib was admitted to the hospital for a stomach ulcer, a condition that he has been battling for years according to his daughter, Yana Najib. The former PM is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence, with 11 years left to go. He will be 81 when he gains his freedom again.

We wish him a speedy recovery for Najib Razak and hopefully, he will get the proper treatment at the hospital.Also read: Yana Najib Says Her Father is NOT a Thief & More People Believe That the Former PM is Innocent

