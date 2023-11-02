Najib Rushed to Hospital KL Late at Night for Covid-19, Undergoing Treatment & Quarantine There

Last year, Najib was admitted to the hospital for a stomach ulcer, a condition that he has been battling for years according to his daughter, Yana Najib. The former PM is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence, with 11 years left to go. He will be 81 when he gains his freedom again.
We wish him a speedy recovery for Najib Razak and hopefully, he will get the proper treatment at the hospital.Also read: Yana Najib Says Her Father is NOT a Thief & More People Believe That the Former PM is Innocent
Malaysia Headlines
