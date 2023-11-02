Najib admitted to HKL after testing positive for Covid-19

Najib is serving a 12-year prison sentence after the Federal Court upheld his conviction for misappropriating over RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd last August.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.* Do you have access to the Daily Express e-paper and online exclusive news? Check out subscription plans available.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Najib positif Covid-19, dirawat di HKLPegawai khas Najib, Muhamad Mukhlis Maghribi berkata Najib mengadu demam pada Selasa lalu sebelum dirujuk ke HKL.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Najib admitted to HKL after testing positive for Covid-19The former prime minister’s special officer says he complained of a fever on Tuesday.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Najib warded at HKL after testing positive for Covid-19SINGAPORE: The wife and four children of a doctor who died in 2021 tussled in court over his life savings of S$4 million, even though he made a will in 2012 stating that the money held in two bank accounts should be equally divided among his four children.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Najib treated at HKL with Prisons Dept approval, says SaifuddinSINGAPORE: The wife and four children of a doctor who died in 2021 tussled in court over his life savings of S$4 million, even though he made a will in 2012 stating that the money held in two bank accounts should be equally divided among his four children.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Former PM Najib under quarantine at KL Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. News portal Astro Awani reported last...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

WORLDOFBUZZ: Najib Rushed to Hospital KL Late at Night for Covid-19, Undergoing Treatment & Quarantine ThereNajib Razak has been rushed to the hospital several times during his prison sentence but this time, he was once again rushed to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for the

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more ⮕