Najib admitted to HKL after testing positive for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has been admitted to Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) after testing positive for Covid-19. According to Astro Awani, Najib’s special officer, Mukhlis Maghribi, said Najib complained of a fever on Tuesday and was later taken to HKL.

The hospital confirmed Najib contracted Covid-19. He is in a stable condition and is under quarantine.Najib is serving a 12-year prison sentence after the Federal Court upheld his conviction for misappropriating over RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd last August.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Najib positif Covid-19, dirawat di HKLPegawai khas Najib, Muhamad Mukhlis Maghribi berkata Najib mengadu demam pada Selasa lalu sebelum dirujuk ke HKL.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Apec leaders vow to further boost trade post-CovidHONG KONG (Reuters): Chinese President Xi Jinping said women have a critical role and must establish a 'new trend of family', as the nation grapples with an ageing population and record decline in the birth rate.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: UK ends state guarantees on nearly £1 billion of Covid loansThis decision places the responsibility on lenders for certain borrowings that won’t be repaid.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Unlike Pfizer, Moderna can meet 2023 Covid forecast, analysts sayNEW YORK, Nov 1 — Moderna should hit the lower end of its sales target for this year as it only needs to tap a small portion of the private market with its Covid vaccine to reach...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Boris Johnson asked if hairdryer could fight Covid, says ex-aideLONDON, Nov 2 — Former prime minister Boris Johnson asked the UK government’s top scientific advisors early in the pandemic if a “special hairdryer” could be used against...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Angkasa yakin koperasi sekolah mampu capai perolehan RM500 jutaAngkasa yakin koperasi sekolah mampu capai perolehan RM500 juta berikutan landskap ekonomi yang telah memulih dari pandemik COVID-19

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕