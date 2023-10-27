Nabawan YB donates RM15,000 to Sidang Injil Borneo

According to SIB Salarom Baru Church Council Chairman, Mairin Andawa, the donation is to finance the construction of the village’s church inn. Daily Express Malaysia

He said the rest would be used to fund church activities during the Christmas celebration in December. “On behalf of the church members and the villagers as a whole, I appreciate the contribution and the concern of the Nabawan assemblyman,” he said after receiving the donation on Thursday. Dear Daily Express reader,Ever since 1963, before the formation of Malaysia, The Daily Express has kept the public well-informed as well as helped shape Sabah & Labuan's development for 60 years.

